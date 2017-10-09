Man arrested and charged with murder in Derrick St. stabbing - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man arrested and charged with murder in Derrick St. stabbing

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Mario Ledbetter: Source: JPD Mario Ledbetter: Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Monday evening, a man died after he was stabbed multiple times on Derrick Street in Jackson. 

Wednesday, Jackson police arrested 38-year-old Mario Ledbetter and charged him with murder.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes with JPD, a 36-year-old Jason Madison was found outside a home in the 300 block of Derrick Street just before 7:30 p.m. 

Madison was stabbed multiple times after some type of fight at the home.

This is the 49th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly