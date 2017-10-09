Man arrested and charged with murder in Derrick St. stabbing

Monday evening, a man died after he was stabbed multiple times on Derrick Street in Jackson.

Wednesday, Jackson police arrested 38-year-old Mario Ledbetter and charged him with murder.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes with JPD, a 36-year-old Jason Madison was found outside a home in the 300 block of Derrick Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Madison was stabbed multiple times after some type of fight at the home.

This is the 49th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

