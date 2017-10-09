UPDATE: Man stabbed to death on Derrick Street identified

A man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times on Derrick Street in Jackson.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes with JPD, a 36-year-old Jason Madison was found outside a home in the 300 block of Derrick Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Derrick St. fatal stabbing victim is identified as Jason Madison-36. Anyone w/ information call police. 49th homicide investigation of 2017 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 10, 2017

Madison was stabbed multiple times after some type of fight at the home.

According to authorities, there were no witnesses and there are no suspects at this time.

This is the 49th homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

