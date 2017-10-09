Many voice concerns of safety after another wreck happens in I-55 construction zone

From speeding to multiple accidents each month, law enforcement and residents are voicing their concerns over a stretch of I-55 south that's now under construction.

You may have noticed when driving on I-55 south from Jackson to Byram, many drivers aren't going the recommend 50 miles per hour.

It's becoming a NASCAR-like avenue that even some police chiefs say they avoid whenever possible.

"I avoid that highway at all cost right now," said Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson. "I mean even with a car with blue lights."

Byram Police, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, say it's impossible to enforce the speed limit in this area for a number of reasons and, for Byram, that includes not being able to use radar guns.

"We do very little enforcement in that section of highway," said Chief Thompson. "Right now, with the construction project, there is no where to go. Those walls that they have erected on both sides of the lanes, northbound and southbound, it's just not safe to work out there."

In the mile and a half that Byram emergency responders are responsible for, there have been 45 wrecks in the area since the beginning of this year.

Chief Thompson says responding to those are also challenging since again there is only limited room due to construction.

"When responding to a crash, we try to park cars as far back as we can and create buffer zones," explained Thompson. "I'd rather a police car get hit than a policeman get hit."

MDOT says none of the wrecks in the construction zone have been caused by the their barriers or work and that their project is set up to meet federal requirements.

