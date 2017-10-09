Southern Miss AD Jon Gilbert visits Jackson TD Club

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Black and gold in the state capital on Monday. Southern Miss athletic director Jon Gilbert visited the Jackson TD Club. Golden Eagles flying high after their big win at UTSA.
We had the chance to ask Gilbert about the state of the Golden Eagles, their apparel future (deal with Russell Athletic ends after the season), and much more.
Southern Miss AD Jon Gilbert at Jackson TD Club. Asked him about Golden Eagles apparel (switching from Russell after this season) #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/Gm7Sz79dao— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 10, 2017
See the entire interview above.
