Southern Miss AD Jon Gilbert visits Jackson TD Club

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Black and gold in the state capital on Monday. Southern Miss athletic director Jon Gilbert visited the Jackson TD Club. Golden Eagles flying high after their big win at UTSA.

We had the chance to ask Gilbert about the state of the Golden Eagles, their apparel future (deal with Russell Athletic ends after the season), and much more.

See the entire interview above.

