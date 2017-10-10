Matt Luke: "Just excited to get back in front of our fans"

The Rebels are reeling to say the least. Ole Miss dropped all 3 games on their roadtrip. The good news is they finally quenched that long touchdown drought.

Head coach Matt Luke said today he's hoping a 3 game homestand will be the elixir that Ole Miss needs.

"Been on the road for what seems like, really is a month now. So excited to get back home. Play against a very good Vanderbilt team, got a lot of respect for Coach Mason and the program that they have. But just excited to get back in front of our fans. We're going to build off of the 2nd half of Auburn, and that's going to be the turning point of our season."

Ole Miss hosts Vanderbilt Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30pm, the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.