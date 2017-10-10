Two Mississippi State starters expected to return Saturday

Mississippi State is back in action after a bye week. The Bulldogs welcome Brigham Young to Davis Wade Stadium. The Cougars won last year's matchup but it's been two completely different teams since that fateful Friday in Utah. MSU is 3 - 2, BYU 1 - 5.

Mullen says expect 2 starters to return Saturday.

"We expect Gabe Myles back, Traver Jung back, so that's a couple starters. Martinas Rankin: I'm not sure yet. Cory Thomas, we're not sure yet, we'll have to check and see. We haven't practiced since Wednesday so I'm waiting to see when we get on the field today and tomorrow and see what the report is."

Mississippi State hosts BYU Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is at 11:00am, the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

