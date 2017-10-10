Jackson Academy and Park Place Christian win MAIS soccer state t - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Academy and Park Place Christian win MAIS soccer state titles

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: Brett Christensen Source: Brett Christensen

It was championship Monday in MAIS girls soccer. Jackson Academy and Park Place Christian finished off undefeated seasons in style.

The Lady Raiders (18-0-3) beat MRA 6-2 to win the Division I State Championship. The Lady Crusaders (14-0-1) beat Starkville Academy 3-1 to win the Division III State Championship.

