3 on the Road: Puckett Art/Canton Flea Market

The Canton Flea Market is coming up this Thursday. And although there may not seem to be an obvious connection at first, there is a strong tie between the flea market and the art department at Puckett Attendance Center. Puckett students are finishing projects and packing things to go to the market.

Yesterday was an in-service day for teachers, and students had a school holiday at Puckett Attendance Center. But some volunteer art students still came to Chuck Rhoads art classroom to get things ready for what has become a popular activity in his department, selling decorative plates and also granite cheese boards at the Canton Flea Market.

"And it’s all original artwork," said Rhodes. "The students do the artwork and then we sell them at the Canton Flea Market."

The plates are backed with tooled metal pieces. The students make the designs on paper and then transfer them to the metal by hand and then accent the metal with a black shadowing to make the designs stand out and then attach them to the back of the plates. Great server pieces for holiday parties coming up.

"Yes sir they are popular items," added Rhodes. "We have sold out at the last two Canton Flea Markets there. Really a big hit for us."

The granite cheese servers are stone scraps onto which the students have attached footings to the bottoms and highly polished the faces. A serving knife comes with each plate and stone. And the money is re-invested into the art department.

Takes a lot of money to run an art program in a school. But with this, this helps supply art supplies and also supplies for the garden we have here at the school," said Rhodes.

Lots of school districts have cut music and art programs and pretty much anything else not directly associated with the core curriculum. But learning to appreciate the world is why we learn that core stuff. And applying the basics into a piece of art is a great way to learn that.

And art is still an important part of the education process at Puckett, with a taste of economics thrown in to help pay its way.

The items are priced from five to fifteen dollars and the Puckett Art Students’ booth is near the Old Jail.. this Thursday at the Canton Flea Market.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.