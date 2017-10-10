Alcorn State running the rock on The Reservation

Alcorn State is once again atop the SWAC East as homecoming approaches. The reason why is the running game. The 4-2 Braves have rushed for over 300 yards in 3 games this season. Last Thursday was the latest, Alcorn racked up 311 yards in a win over Alabama State.

Head coach Fred McNair says it starts up front.

"When we had about 15 offensive linemen in fall camp we kinda felt that coach Ryan Stanchek would do a great job getting those guys ready, and sustain that running game that we've had in past years," McNair said. "I think he developed a gelness and the camaraderie on the offensive line to where we can sustain blocks and open up holes for the running backs."

Alcorn State welcomes Prairie View for homecoming. Kickoff is Saturday at 2:00pm at Spinks-Casem Stadium. The game can be seen online at AlcornSports.com

