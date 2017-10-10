JPD identifies man wanted for house burglary - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD identifies man wanted for house burglary

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are looking for a man wanted for residential burglary on Englewood Drive.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Jimmy Jermain Foster.

An active felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on where to find Foster is asked to contact Jackson police.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly