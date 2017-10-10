JPD looking for suspect who robbed Fred's Pharmacy

The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying a person wanted for a burglarizing a Fred's Pharmacy.

The burglary happened earlier this month at the Fred’s Pharmacy, located in the 500 block of Raymond Rd. Several prescription drugs were stolen along with some electronic items.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477).

