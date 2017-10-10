JPD investigating possible accidental shooting of 3-year-old boy

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a toddler.

Police were called to the 100 block of Woodcrest Drive after a 3-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The child was home with his mother at the time of the incident and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

The toddler is listed as critical and is currently undergoing surgery.

This is currently being ruled accidental but is still under investigation.

