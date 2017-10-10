Continental Tire company project on schedule in Hinds County

Progress is being made and land is being cleared in Hinds County for the new Continental Tire Plant.

Twenty-nine Mississippi businesses are already involved in the construction project.

Most of the 915 green acres of land on I-20 westbound near Norrell Road in Hinds County has been scraped.

Continental Tires struck a deal with Mississippi last year and lawmakers voted on an incentive package approving $263 million through the Mississippi Major Economic Impact Authority, according to the Mississippi Development Authority.

Project manager Michael Egner said the project is on schedule, despite a rainy season.

"All the good things came together," said Egner. "We have room to expand. We have the right people on site and we think we are ready to produce in the future."

Continental is set to invest a significant amount in the plant.

Egner said the company will investment over $1.4 billion until 2028. Adding that means there are a lot of projects to come and you start with the truck tire plant.

Egner said more than $4 million has been spent locally this year.

Mississippians have filled the first three positions and hiring begins next year with salaries in the $40,000 range for a trained workforce of 500 people.

Construction of a workforce training center is set for this Fall.

