Ridgeland Police searching for man wanted for auto burglary

The Ridgeland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating LeKendrick Jawuan Brown.

Brown is wanted for two counts of auto burglary. These incidents occurred in the City of Ridgeland on August 14, around the Highland Colony Parkway area.

Brown is responsible for entering two vehicles on this same day; one where the door was left unlocked and the other the window was broken out to gain entry.

After gaining entry into the vehicles, Brown stole the purses that were left in the vehicles and traveled to Jackson where he began using the stolen debit cards that were issued to the victims.

Please contact the Ridgeland Police Department at (601)856-2121 or Crime Stoppers with any information on his whereabouts.

