Car crash leads Hinds County deputies to dope and money on I-20

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Hinds County deputies and first responders were on the scene of a single vehicle accident on I-20 near Bolton around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Deputies became suspicious when they noticed cash scattered around in the car and a pungent odor of marijuana coming from the driver's area of the wrecked Honda Accord.

Narcotics investigators arrived on scene and recovered approximately 4 ounces of "kush" marijuana, scales and cash.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Jeremy Lamont Robinson of Bolton, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Once released from the hospital, Robinson will face charges of possession of marijuana with intent.

