Second arrest made in Rebelwood Drive murder investigation

Tuesday, the Jackson Police Department, with the assistance of the US Marshal Services made a second arrest in the murder investigation of Kendrick Hughes.

READ MORE: Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' arrested in Rebelwood Drive homicide

Police have arrested 32-year-old Valeria Shanta Austin for a felony charge of hindering prosecution.

Austin is charged with assisting, Roddrick Raheem Jones with avoiding capture.

Jones was arrested in September and charged in the death of Hughes at the Pine Ridge Gardens apartments on Rebelwood Drive.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.