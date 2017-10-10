HOPE Credit Union opens branch in Provine High School

A credit union in a high school? It's not so unusual in other states, but it's a first here in Jackson.

HOPE Credit Union officially cut the ribbon in a ceremony for it's new branch at Provine High School.

It's a partnership between HOPE, JPS and Alignment Jackson and Hope CEO Bill Bynum says the project provides hands-on experience in the financial world at the school location.

"The students will be able to come in here and conduct transactions," said Bynum. "We'll do financial education workshops and teach kids the importance of saving and put tools in their hands they can use the rest of their lives."

Faculty, staff and even parents are eligible to open accounts at the school location.

Hope Credit Union Provine branch hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., two days a week.

