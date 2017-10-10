City ordinance requires railroad to build viaduct over busy roadway

Jackson city leaders order Canadian National Railway to build a viaduct over a busy thoroughfare.

Residents have long complained of the delays when trains block the intersection of Livingston Road and Ridgeway Street.

They reported to council members their inability to cross for long periods, including ambulances and emergency responders.

Tuesday, the council passed an ordinance requiring Canadian National to erect a viaduct over the intersection.

Some residents are skeptical that the railway company will comply.

"Buses and everything have to come by my house and all the traffic comes through there now," said resident Anthony Richards. "Like the ambulances comes here. They stop and the train is going to sit here about 15 or 20 minutes".

"Whenever that train stops, it has traffic held up and everything," said Angelo Brown who crosses the intersection daily. "So it would be wise if they put a viaduct where people could go up under it or something like that or over it or something like that. That would be better".

"I think they need to put something overhead or something over there or have something to go under you know, where it would be easier for folks to get back and forth through there because it holds up the traffic and having folks late for work and for school," said Marie Adams.

Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes introduced the ordinance.

He cited a 1972 state law which allows governing authorities to require railroad companies to build viaducts over streets.

