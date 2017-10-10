Councilman shares biodiesel plant concerns

Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes urged his colleagues to fight the expansion of a biodiesel plant in the city, citing potential dangers.

The Ward Three representative questioned JaxOn Energy's processing and suggested potential health and safety risks.

The plant is located in the Industrial Park in west Jackson.

He shared research on biodiesel production with council members.

Stokes told city leaders that if not processed properly, there could be accidents that could endanger residents living near the plant.

His information included accidents at similar plants across the country.

"Someone should have caught this," said Stokes. "There's no way we should have this kind of production taking place in these neighborhoods, and it wasn't caught or stopped".

JaxOn Energy officials said the plant makes renewable diesel oil through soybean, canola and other vegetable oils.

They were licensed through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.