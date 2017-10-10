Woman injured in 1 vehicle accident - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Woman injured in 1 vehicle accident

HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Sheriff's deputies and first responders are working a 1 car accident on Clinton Tinnin Road near N. Ratliff Road in north Hinds County.

The driver apparently lost control and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll down an embankment.

AMR took a 19-year-old female to a local hospital. Her condition did not appear serious.

