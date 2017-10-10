Holmes County promotes job fair to tackle high unemployment rate

Holmes County Supervisors have invited The Governor's Job Fair Network to the area to help tackle the high unemployment rate and several job seekers are excited about the possibility of getting a good paying job.

According to Holmes County officials, more than 1,500 people leave the area every day to work in other parts of the state. On top of that, the unemployment rate is 9.1 percent.

County Supervisors are hoping to change that with this job fair.

“There is a need for jobs in our county and we don't have a whole lot of industry here and we have over two dozen vendors here,” said County Supervisor James Young.

Emerald Transformer is one of the newest businesses to setup shop in Holmes County.

“We have been here since May or June," said Tiffany Griffin. "The benefits of being here in Holmes County are it allows us to have people who work closer to home, it allows us the advantage of being a new company."

“Hopefully, I get hired here at home,” said Holmes County resident John Mitchell.

Mitchell lives in the county, but works 70 miles away from home. He trekked to the job fair hoping to find something closer and get an increase in salary.

“Jobs, they come here and sometimes they leave and force you to leave and go further,” said Mitchell.

County Supervisor James Young says while the county is working to bring in more industry to decrease the unemployment rate, he says fairs like this one get word out about good paying jobs that are available now.

Young says they show employers there are a lot of qualified residents ready to work.

“We are going to get something positive out of this,” added Young.

