Holmes County promotes job fair to tackle high unemployment rate

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
B5 Motors in Gilbert is giving away a free truck to a veteran who saved dozens of lives during the terrifying Las Vegas Shooting last Sunday.More >>
B5 Motors in Gilbert is giving away a free truck to a veteran who saved dozens of lives during the terrifying Las Vegas Shooting last Sunday.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
Officials say 22 year-old Bradley Murphy of Mobile and 47 year-old Steven Wahler of Owensboro, Kentucky drowned while trying to save a child who was caught in a strong rip current.More >>
Officials say 22 year-old Bradley Murphy of Mobile and 47 year-old Steven Wahler of Owensboro, Kentucky drowned while trying to save a child who was caught in a strong rip current.More >>