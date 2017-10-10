Silver Alert canceled after Vicksburg man found safe

A search party that was over 50 members strong found James Jenkins Tuesday morning.

The elderly man who walked away from a Vicksburg nursing home appeared to be in good condition.

"We feel his condition to be better than expected," said Fire Chief Craig Danczyk. "He's in patient care right now. We've had numerous paramedics on site."

Jenkins was loaded into an ambulance and taken to River Regions Medical Center to get checked out. Searchers say he was actually in an area they looked at the day before.

They believe he moved throughout the area overnight.

"A lot of prayers went out for this," said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. "This is, sometimes the unknown is worse, the worst possible news you can get then not knowing all night long. They're very pleased and he seems to be in very good shape considering, as the chief said considering 23 hours in the elements."

Multiple agencies took part in the search effort. The Mid-Mississippi Strike Team and Overland Search and Rescue, climbed through the rough Vicksburg terrain, till they found their man.

"A lot of the searches we do don't have happy endings," said Sheriff Pace. "Quite frankly when we do have one that has a happy ending we are all elated about that; glad for the family as everyone here has said. This was a multi-agency effort here."

