Mississippians Reese, Kendricks up for IAAF World Athlete of the Year

Mississippians Brittany Reese and Sam Kendricks are vying to be the best in the world.

The Ole Miss grads and track stars are two of the three Americans up for the 2017 IAAF World Athlete of the Year.

Ten men and ten women are nominated by an international panel of athletics experts with finalists eventually being decided by a three way voting process.

The award involves a three-way voting process, where the IAAF Council and the “IAAF Family” cast their votes by email, while fans can also vote on the IAAF’s Facebook page and Twitter accounts, where individual photos of each nominee are posted; a “like” on Facebook or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The council’s vote counts for 50 percent of the result, while the “family” and fans each count 25 percent.

Other women nominated are Almaz Ayana, Maria Lasitskene, Hellen Obiri, Sally Pearson, Sandra Perkovic, Caster Semenya, Ekaterini Stefanidi, Nafissatou Thiam and Anita Wlodarczyk.

Other men nominated are Mutaz Essa Barshim, Pawel Fajdek, Mohamed Farah, Elijah Manangoi, Luvo Manyonga, Omar McLeod, Christian Taylor, Wayde van Niekerk and Johannes Vetter.

Reese’s nomination comes after the Coast native, and Gulfport High grad claimed gold at August’s IAAF World Championship in London. Reese jumped 7.02 meters win the gold.

Kendricks, a graduate of Oxford High School, is a two time NCAA outdoor pole vault champion and finished in third place at the Rio Olympics in 2016. He won the world championship in the pole vault at the IAAF Worlds in London in August before capturing the IAAF Diamond League title in Zurich a few weeks later, his 12th win in as many outings at the time.

Voting closes Oct. 16 with the announcement of three finalists. The 2017 IAAF Athletics Awards are scheduled for Nov. 24 in Monaco.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2017.

