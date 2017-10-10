Religious Accommodations Act opponents petition U.S. Supreme Court as law takes effect

The rally cries and lawsuits were not enough to stop Mississippi's Religious Accommodations Act.

While it's a year and a half delayed, it went into effect Tuesday.

As a reminder, it was designed to protect three specific religious beliefs: that marriage is between a man and woman; no sex outside of such marriage; and a person's gender is determined at birth.

Less than 24 hours after taking effect, an appeal has been filed with the U-S Supreme Court to strike it down. Until then, opponents view it like this...

"Our fears of legal discrimination are now a reality."

The ACLU and other advocacy groups are asking folks to report any instances of discrimination to their office.

Among the list of businesses and foundations supporting HB 1523 is New Beginnings Adoptions. They sent this statement:

(HB1523) is a good law that protects people of faith and their sincerely held beliefs from governmental discrimination. As a private adoption agency with a mission statement and endorsement of an international Christian denomination, we appreciate not being forced to place children in homes outside of the biblical definition of the family. We strongly believe this is a religious freedom issue, and we respect and appreciate the decision of Fifth Circuit Court, especially when the evidence concerning child development and performance indicates overwhelmingly that children perform best when they are able to grow in a home with a father and a mother. Furthermore, New Beginnings is diligent to respect all individuals and, as we have done for many years, offers information and referrals to appropriate agencies for those seeking adoption services -Tom Velie, New Beginnings International Children’s & Family Services

Architect Jeff Seabold brings a different perspective. He's a straight business owner willing to say not everyone in the state thinks that way.

"It's not how I do business," said Seabold. "It's not how I want to treat my neighbors my friends. Mississippi is just a big, small town so in the end we're really talking about people's aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, moms, and dads. To me, it's just not very Mississippian."

Seabold knows not everyone agrees with his position, but hopes people will stop looking at the issues in general terms and think about having those personal conversations with those it may impact.

"My understanding of the way our constitution works is that your rights can't supersede someone else's right," added Seabold. "Your freedom of religion can't be superseded by discriminating against someone else."

Governor Bryant said in a statement:

As I have said from the beginning, this law was democratically enacted and is perfectly constitutional. The people of Mississippi have the right to ensure that all of our citizens are free to peacefully live and work without fear of being punished for their sincerely held religious beliefs.

A three judge panel within the Fifth Circuit Court of appeals said the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the challenge and the court denied a rehearing request. That's why the U.S. Supreme Court is the last resort for trying to stop the law.

