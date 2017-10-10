3 year-old in critical but stable condition after shooting self

Jackson Police say it was just before noon when they got a call from Blair E Batson Hospital; A call that told them a three-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

"The child did undergo surgery," said Sgt. Roderick Holmes. "We've since received an update that the child is out of surgery and is still listed in critical, but stable condition."

Investigator said the boy was with his mother in a home off the 100 block of Woodcrest Drive in South Jackson when he accidentally shot himself and that another, younger child was in the home at the time but was not harmed.

"I know it may be too early to tell, but it seems like she did try to take precautions to keep it safe then?" MSNewsNow asked SGT Holmes.

"It's just still too early to determine," Holmes responded. "It's still under investigation. All we know is that somehow the weapon was in an area where this child was able to retrieve it and subsequently hurt himself."

Jackson Police want to remind anyone with guns at home to always make they are properly stored and to keep them out of reach from children at all times.

