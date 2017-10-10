New Hebron Halloween plans upsetting residents

Some people are saying "Boo" to the New Hebron Mayor's Halloween plans for the town. They don't think her proposed changes are much of a treat.

"At this point, I am protesting and refusing to decorate or participate either way," said Rachel Hodges, who grew up trick-or-treating in New Hebron and now lives near Main Street.

New Hebron's Mayor and the Board of Aldermen decided rather than celebrating on the actual day of Halloween, which is on a Tuesday, they'd rather organize a city-wide Trunk or Treat the Saturday before.

"I think the children should be safer that way," said Sue Foster, who lives right in the center of Main Street, an area trick-or-treaters frequent.

"We just envisioned it as a big block party, just down Main Street," said New Hebron Mayor Cindy Bryan. "We were gonna block off the streets, not allow any of the log trucks to come up and down."

"I don't like the idea of the trucks running back and forth in front of the house," said Ausa Foster, who lives on Main Street with his wife Sue.

But families come from all over to go door-to-door, trick or treating in New Hebron. It's been that way for years, and people don't want to stray from that tradition.

"It's something that I grew up in this town experiencing, and now it's being taken away from them," added Hodges.

What's worse, people feel like this decision was made for them, completely without their input, and they don't take too kindly to that, either.

"There's memories that I've had my whole life, and it just feels like they're taking it away. And we should have at least had a voice in it if nothing else," said Dot Myers, a Halloween enthusiast in town who disagrees wholeheartedly with the idea to celebrate the holiday as the City is planning.

The Mayor does say the Board has been discussing this in open meetings and on social media for months and says she welcomes the community's input.

"Just come together as one big community and have a Fall family night out. It's never been to replace Halloween or stop trick-or-treating. It's actually to have a safer area," added Mayor Bryan.

Though the city-sponsored event will be the Saturday before Halloween the Mayor hasn't outlawed trick-or-treating on the 31st...

If you want to go door-to-door in New Hebron on Tuesday, you still can. The standard in the town is to leave your porch light on if you're participating.

