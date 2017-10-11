Brandon family files racial discrimination lawsuit against Rankin Co. school district

A Brandon family is suing the Rankin County School District and a Northwest Rankin High school substitute teacher.

The family claims their son, who was an 11th grader at the time of the alleged incident, suffered racial discrimination and emotional distress.

The teen, who is black, claimed he was being harassed by a white student back in April.

He says when he pushed the student and threatened to "lay him out", school substitute teacher Jane Pinnix told the white teen to "let the black teen hit you... so they can hang him".

The lawsuit also alleges the incident was caught on camera.

The family is suing for an unspecified amount.

