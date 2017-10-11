Old Jackson Enterprise Center goes up in flames

The Old Jackson Enterprise Center went up in flames overnight.

The business closed on January 31st and some say it was going to be turned into low income apartments. The Center was known by the community as an affordable haven for up-and-coming businesses.

Firefighters arrived on scene after 12:00 a.m. and reported a working fire in a commercial structure.

This happened in the 1400 block of US 80.

There is no cause of how the fire started at this time, fire officials are still investigating.

