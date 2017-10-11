One arrested, charged for setting old Enterprise building on fire

The Old Jackson Enterprise Center went up in flames overnight and fire investigators have determined it was intentionally set.

Thursday, 28-year-old Keith Shovey was arrested by arson investigators and charged with arson.

Firefighters arrived to the building on US 80 after midnight on Tuesday.

The business closed on January 31 of this year and some say it was going to be turned into low income apartments. The Center was known by the community as an affordable haven for up-and-coming businesses.

RELATED: Jackson Enterprise Center shutting doors for good

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.