JPD investigating Dollar General break-in - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD investigating Dollar General break-in

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Dollar General on Fortification Street was burglarized early Wednesday morning. 

The front glass of the business was shattered and cigarettes and clothing were taken.

According to Officer Holmes, the suspect appeared to be a female wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and an apron.

We are working to get more details and will update this story as soon as we know more.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly