One arrested after high speed chase in Adams County

One man was arrested after a high speed chase in Adams County Tuesday night.

26-year-old George Derrick Smith from Natchez was arrested.

A deputy was flagged down Tuesday night near the Burger King on Hwy 61 N. and a witness said that she just saw the driver of a white Chevy Impala shoot at another car.

Sheriff Patten says deputies caught up with the Impala on N. Palestine near Lee Parker Road.

As soon as the deputy turned on his patrol car's lights and sirens, the driver of the Impala sped toward N. Palestine, driving west on Liberty Road. He ended up making it to Hwy 61 and drove north going at least 100 mph.

Natchez police finally made contact with Smith on Oakwood. They found his Impala abandoned at Village Green Apartments.

The suspect was arrested and charged him with felony fleeing, reckless driving, and several traffic violations.

The Natchez Police Department says other charges are possible

Smith is being held in the Adams County Jail with no bond.

