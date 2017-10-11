Jackson woman arrested for workers' comp fraud

A Jackson woman was arrested and charged with one count of workers' compensation fraud.

35-year-old Francine Owens turned herself into Hinds County Sheriff's Department Tuesday.

Owens is accused of giving misleading statements to Indemnity Insurance Company of North America. She claimed she wasn't getting secondary income while receiving workers' comp benefits.

She didn't tell the insurance company that she actually had a second job.

If convicted of the crime, Owens faces up to five years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

