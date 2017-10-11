Christmas Wonderland coming to the metro this holiday season

A Christmas Wonderland is coming to the metro this holiday season.

Merit Health and Big South Events announced on Wednesday that The Connection in Pearl, home to the Mississippi's largest outlet shopping destination, the Outlets of Mississippi and Bass Pro Shops, will host Christmas in Wonderland’s Ice Skating and Sliding Extravaganza. The 55-day event will begin on November 12 under a tent in the parking lot of the Mississippi Braves Stadium.

Marie Edinger will have all the details on what you can expect at the Christmas Wonderland.

