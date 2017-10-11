Patrick Ellis

Patrick, an Alabama native, and a Mississippi State grad is excited to come back to the Magnolia State to continue his career. His love for weather came from overcoming his fear of thunderstorms when he was younger.



While at Mississippi State, Patrick was an avid storm chaser, including April 15 and April 27, 2011; two prolific severe weather days in recent memory for central Mississippi.



He started his journey as an on-air meteorologist while he was still attending state right here in Jackson, doing weekend weather at WeatherVision, while also doing weekend weather at the ABC affiliate in Greenville, MS. Since graduating from State, he's gone on to work in Greenville and Wilmington, North Carolina over the course of the past few years.



In North Carolina, he was able to hone in on different skill sets, from typical severe weather to winter weather to tropical forecasting; having to deal with 8 systems impacting the Carolinas in the 4 years he was there.



Patrick is a firm believer in 'never stop learning'; so each day, each forecast (good or bad) is a learning opportunity to grow upon.



In his spare time, Patrick enjoys rooting on his Mississippi State Bulldogs, traveling and lounging next to any body of water, whether it be the Rez or the beach.