Investigators Say Warehouse Fire Was Set

Bright flames lit up the night sky as the Jackson Enterprise center went up in flames early Wednesday morning. Firefighters spent much of the day, returning to the scene to put out hot spots which kept flaring up.

The now abandoned building which once housed local startups as part of the Jackson business incubator was heavily damaged.

Nina Holbrook said,

"It was very sad," said Nina Holbrook. "It's just another thing happening to Highway 80. It was a big asset to highway 80 I thought in the years. It was just very sad."

Holbrook, who once worked to help motivate growth in the area, was saddened to see another potential business home scarred.

"We had a really good thing going at one time with the incubation for small businesses," added Holbrook. "I was real happy with that so was everybody else."

Fire investigators say they believe the blaze was set.

According to county records, the owners live out of state, and possibly had plans to tear it down.

Advocates for the revitalization of the area, are staying optimistic.

"Now that it's burned, it's great property," added Holbrook. "Just think about where it is, yes somebody needs to buy it and build."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.