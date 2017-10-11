Pearl River littered with tires just North of HWY 80 in Jackson

Inspiring both young and old to donate their time to clean up one of Mississippi's largest waterways, the 2017 Pearl River Clean Sweep collected more than 36,000 pounds of trash from Philadelphia to the Gulf Coast.

"It's just great to see people giving up their time," said volunteer Chris Nash. "Children, Adults a-like giving up their Saturday time. They could be doing other things but they are out here giving back to the community and the environment."

But one site volunteers couldn't handle falls just North of Highway 80 in Jackson where someone has turned the river and its bank into a graveyard for tires.

"I would estimate that we have about a thousand tires out here, but it's really hard to say because they are embedded in the mud," said Abby Braman with Pearl Riverkeeper. "The ones out in the middle of the river you can see just portions of them sticking up out of the mud."

Braman says the City of Jackson and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality plan to come out within the next two days to survey the littered site. By getting them involved, Braman hopes the cleanup effort will be able to get grant money. That way they can dig and move these tires out of the Pearl River.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.