New details released on USA IBC in Jackson

Jackson is "on point" for the USA International Ballet competition in 2018.

The IBC rotates every four years. The selected dancers compete on stages in Varna, Bulgaria, Moscow, Russia, Tokyo, Japan and Jackson, Mississippi. There are medals, prize money, and company contracts that await the best of the best.

"It's probably almost no major ballet company in the world that does not have somebody in it that competed in Jackson at some point in their career..so they all know Jackson, Mississippi," said John Meehan, chair of the USA IBC jury in 2018.

The Jackson international competition remains one of the oldest and most respected dance competitions in the world today. Competition for the Olympic style event begins next June.

The commemorative poster features a painting of three dancers by Jackson artist Kit Fields. The 2018 competition will include applicants from ages 14 to 28. Approximately 100 dancers will be invited to compete from more than 300 applicants worldwide.

