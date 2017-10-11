Residents fed up with illegal dumping turn to the city for help

It's a sight no proud homeowner wants to see on their drive home, litter lining the streets. Some south Jackson residents want more education and stiffer penalties for violators in hopes of preventing illegal dumping.

Those living along Lakeshore and Forest Hill Roads are fed up. Items, like a queen-sized mattress, are thrown along both sides of the roadway.

"Every day somebody's dumping something new," said Brookwood Homeowners Association President Lee Bernard.

The organization's leader took the residents' concerns to the Jackson City Council Tuesday.

There are 220 households in the organization off Forest Hill Road, a street with everything from food containers and automobile parts, to cardboard boxes and large bags of trash.

"There was a big couch down there yesterday," said Bernard. "At least today the couch is gone, but again today there is a mattress down there. So I'm not sure if they dumped it last night".

Bernard said in the past, inmates with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department routinely cleaned the roadside. The litter problem has increased he says in the past seven years.

The homeowner's association petitioned the council for roadside maintenance and severe punishment for offenders.

"We need to strengthen those laws, increase the fines and sort of educate people," added Bernard. "This is not how we handle our neighborhoods, not how we handle our streets".

Jackson City leaders agreed there should be expanded penalties for those caught illegally dumping.

During the council meeting, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba also encouraged residents to participate in the Citywide Cleanup on November 11th.

