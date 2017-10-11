Residents fed up with illegal dumping turn to the city for help - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Residents fed up with illegal dumping turn to the city for help

By Roslyn Anderson, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

It's a sight no proud homeowner wants to see on their drive home, litter lining the streets. Some south Jackson residents want more education and stiffer penalties for violators in hopes of preventing illegal dumping.

Those living along Lakeshore and Forest Hill Roads are fed up. Items, like a queen-sized mattress, are thrown along both sides of the roadway.

"Every day somebody's dumping something new," said Brookwood Homeowners Association President Lee Bernard.

The organization's leader took the residents' concerns to the Jackson City Council Tuesday.

There are 220 households in the organization off Forest Hill Road, a street with everything from food containers and automobile parts, to cardboard boxes and large bags of trash.

"There was a big couch down there yesterday," said Bernard. "At least today the couch is gone, but again today there is a mattress down there. So I'm not sure if they dumped it last night".

Bernard said in the past, inmates with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department routinely cleaned the roadside. The litter problem has increased he says in the past seven years.

The homeowner's association petitioned the council for roadside maintenance and severe punishment for offenders.

"We need to strengthen those laws, increase the fines and sort of educate people," added Bernard. "This is not how we handle our neighborhoods, not how we handle our streets".

Jackson City leaders agreed there should be expanded penalties for those caught illegally dumping.

During the council meeting, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba also encouraged residents to participate in the Citywide Cleanup on November 11th.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First responders testify to hearing Jessica Chambers say 'Eric' burned her

    First responders testify to hearing Jessica Chambers say 'Eric' burned her

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-10-12 03:49:08 GMT
    Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.

    More >>

    Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.

    More >>

  • The last moments of an LSU fraternity pledge's life

    The last moments of an LSU fraternity pledge's life

    Source: EBRSOSource: EBRSO

    Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13.  LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...

    More >>

    Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13.  LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...

    More >>

  • Suspect arrested, charged in string of recent shootings that killed 3 and injured 1

    Suspect arrested, charged in string of recent shootings that killed 3 and injured 1

    Ryan Sharpe, 36 (Source: WAFB)Ryan Sharpe, 36 (Source: WAFB)

    After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

    More >>

    After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly