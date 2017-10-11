Madison Central wins The End Zone Play of the Week

It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Madison Central pulled away on the combined ballot on MSNewsNow.com & Twitter. They won by a total of 512 votes.

Jimmy Holiday clinched a double overtime win for the Jaguars in the Game of the Week. His 10 yard scamper was the game winning touchdown in a 31-27 victory over Warren Central. The Jags are 3-0 in 6A Region 2.

The End Zone Play of the Week - October 6th (Final Standings)

1. Madison Central (Jimmy Holiday game winning TD)

2. Germantown (Cade Pinnix pass, Thomas Boone tightrope for TD)

3. Jackson Academy (Kinkead Dent 79 yd TD pass to EJ Mason)

4. Velma Jackson (Antavious Willis TD pass to Michael Thompson)

