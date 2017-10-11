Houston Nutt refiles lawsuit

This morning Houston Nutt refiled his lawsuit against Ole Miss, its athletic foundation and the IHL Board of Trustees.

The original complaint, which was filed in federal court in July was dismissed in August.

The complaint is based on an alleged breach of contract, breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing and punitive damages.

Nutt claims the university wrongfully carried out a "smear campaign" against him to blame the former coach for the majority of the violations involved in the NCAA case against the football program.

