The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi fights back against Religious Accommodations Act

The fight to strike down the Religious Accommodations Act is ramping up. The controversial law took effect Tuesday. It is designed to protect specific religious beliefs without retribution from the state. The ACLU preparing to challenge what they call legalized discrimination

The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi says the only way to challenge the law is to get the courts involved and they plan to do just that and they won't be giving up anytime soon.

“Just because the law has gone into effect, that does not mean the fight ends,” said ACLU Staff Attorney Joshua Tom.

He says the organization is shocked and saddened this Religious Freedom Law would only protect businesses and people with moral beliefs that include marriage between a man and a woman; no sex outside of such marriage; and a person's gender is determined at birth.

“It allows discrimination among a whole swath of people,” added Tom.

He says that Includes denying services to same-sex couples who are part of the LGBT community.

“You shouldn't be denied service at a restaurant or you shouldn't be denied service while trying to plan your wedding. You should be treated fairly and equally,” said Tom.

ACLU members are now asking people to report any instances of discrimination to their office.

They have not received any complaints yet but will continue getting the word out because they claim the law is a dangerous practice that’s unfair.

The fight ends when we strike down the law," said Tom. "In order for us to be effective in striking down 1523, people to Mississippi who have been discriminated against because of who they are to raise their hands and stand up."

