Canton Flea Market kicks off today

The Canton Flea Market kicks off at 8:00 Thursday morning and will close at 5:00 p.m.

This huge shopping event comes to the city of Canton twice a year and draws a huge crowd each time.

More than 1,000 vendors are set up on the historic Canton square.

You can find all kinds of unique items, delicious food and accessories, many of which are handmade.



This shopping event is also a big economic boost for the city of Canton.

The flea market comes to Canton twice a year, the 2nd Thursday in May and October.

The October flea market is considered a holiday shopping event, giving the community a chance to get started early on that Christmas list!

For more information, visit their Facebook event or their website.