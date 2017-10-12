1-year-old hit and killed by off-duty first responder in Forest

A one-year-old child was and killed by an off-duty first responder Saturday in Forest.

According to Chief Will Jones with Forest PD, the child and his mom were hit by a car on Townsend Road at 5:35 p.m. while walking.

The 1-year-old died at the scene and his mom was taken to a local hospital with injuries. She was released Tuesday night.

A first responder with the volunteer firefighter of Scott County was the driver of the vehicle.

Police are not releasing any identities right now. No charges are being pressed because this wreck is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.