Family identifies 1-year-old hit and killed by off-duty first responder in Forest

A 1-year-old child, who police says was hit and killed by an off-duty first responder Saturday in Forest, has been identified.

According to Forest Police Chief Will Jones, the child, identified by family as Robin Leonardo Majia Gonzalez, and his mom were hit by a car on Townsend Road at 5:35 p.m. while out walking. The baby died at the scene and his mom was taken to a local hospital with injuries. She was released Tuesday night.

Police say a first responder with the volunteer fire department of Scott County was the driver of the vehicle.

No charges are being pressed because this wreck is still under investigation.

