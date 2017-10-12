Man found dead in passenger seat of car in Sharkey Co.

A man was found dead in the passenger's side of a green Mazda car Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m. on a county road south of Rolling Fork

The next of kin has not been notified, but Washington County is working to help inform the family of the death since the subject is believed to be from the Washington Co. area. Investigators also suspect that the green Mazda belongs to the deceased man.

No foul play is suspected.

Police are currently looking for a white female who was last seen around 4 a.m. walking north on Highway 61, a short distance from the town of Rolling Fork - they said she could have been the driver of the green Mazda. MBI has been called in to help with the investigation.

We will update as soon as we get more information.

