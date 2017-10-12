JPD looking for suspected thieves caught on surveillance

Jackson police released surveillance video footage from the Central Mississippi Health Services located at 1134 Winter Street.

This location has experienced at least two prior burglaries in the last several months. The most recent theft was captured on surveillance in early September. The video appeared to capture what is believed to be an earlier model Dodge Ram pickup truck, possibly maroon or burgundy in color with no tag.

Three males, two believed to be white males and one believed to be a black male can be seen exiting the vehicle.

A fourth person, believed to be a white female can be seen inside the vehicle but never appeared to have gotten out of the car.

The Jackson Police Department needs help in identifying these individuals seen in the surveillance video that are possibly linked to the burglaries. If you have any information leading to the identity of these individuals or any information regarding the crimes that occurred at this location, you are asked to contact police at 601-960-1234 or at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

