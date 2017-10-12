Two Jackson Men arrested on drug charges

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit along with Richland Police have arrested 36-year-old Roddiekus Watts of Jackson and charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm. Thirty-year-old Kendrick Smith of Jackson was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Watts and Smith were arrested when deputies and Richland Police executed a search warrant on Rosehaven Drive in west Jackson.

Officers discovered two pounds of high-grade marijuana along with ecstasy tablets. Both Watts and Smith have been booked at the Raymond Detention Center.

