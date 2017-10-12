Upgrades planned for Parham Bridges Park

The city of Jackson and the LeFleur East Foundation hope to invest a half a million dollars into Parham Bridges Park in the coming years, starting with an expansion to the tennis center.

A bigger parking lot is planned, as well as four more courts.

"We've got several phases," said Mike Malouf, Jr., Treasurer of the LeFleur East Foundation. "We're in the middle right now of designing renovations of the tennis courts, the front entrance, the walking trail, and all the park facilities; basically all of the property all the way to the library so it's going to be very exciting."

"It'll be a big plus," said Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote. "It will help us draw bigger tournaments which will be good for the economy of the city, bring new people into Jackson who otherwise might not come."

The joint venture will include some private fundraising by the foundation, who plans to create a friends of the park group for input and donations.

"It's just a quality of life issue that everybody wants," added Malouf, Jr. "It's going to bring the whole community up."

Other phases of the upgrades include an expansion of the walking trail, connecting it to the park, and nearby library.

"It's also going to be great for the people who use the walking trail and the playgrounds," added Foote. "I think we're going to have some better lighting once this gets through."

