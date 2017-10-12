Man serving life sentence dies at Parchman

Seventy-seven-year-old inmate Louis Young died Tuesday at the hospital at Parchman. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Young was sentenced to life in prison in 1958 for an Adams County Rape. He was convicted of a robbery in Tallahatchie County in 1959 and sentenced to 15 years.

He was released on probation in 1971 but was convicted of a rape in Jackson County in 1987.

