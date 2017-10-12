1 Mississippi State Fair worker's death appears drug related

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says the death of one of the Mississippi State Fair workers is mostly drug related. She says she is waiting for toxicology test results to confirm.

Stewart says the other fair worker's death is consistent with a death due to natural causes and not suspicious of being drug related. However, a toxicology test will also be done on him.

The two men who died are employed by Great American Midway Entertainment. They are called "carney workers".

One worker was found dead just past midnight in a room at the Regency Hotel on Greymont Street. Drug paraphernalia was found in the room.

Hinds County Deputies were called to the fairgrounds Thursday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. The second worker was found dead in the bunker area of the fairgrounds, where they sleep.

An employee at North American Midway said he went to check on the 48-year-old man after he failed to report to his assignment at 1:30 pm.

North American Midway said their thoughts and prayers are with the carneys.

Both cases are still under investigation.

